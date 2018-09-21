Fitzgerald Fire Department receives improved rating

FITZGERALD, GA - The Fitzgerald Fire Department is being recognized for the many improvements they’ve made to their services.
The department recently received an improved classification from the Insurance Services Offices or ISO.
ISO ranks from one to 10, one being the best.
The department currently stands at a three, and was previously a four.
ISO collects and evaluate information from communities on fire suppression capabilities, which gives them a rating.
“We improved on areas of response and our equipment. Upgraded equipment that was needed. The areas that we cover with fire hydrants, I mean there was a lot of areas that improvement was made on,” said Kathy Young, the Deputy Administrator for Finances and Public Safety.
The better rating makes a difference in what insurance has to pay when it comes to the departments response rate.
She also mentioned the improvements on fire hydrants, equipment, vehicles, number of staff, ladder trucks, and training.
