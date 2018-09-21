Highs should again reach the middle 90s Today, but heat indices should stay just below 100 with lower humidity. This weekend highs fall a couple degrees. A slight rain chanced develops Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday and then again Wednesday and Thursday. The first cold front stall to our north. Another front should make it Friday night. And that should get temperatures back to average by the end of next weekend. (Mid 80 and mid 60s)