‘Chat with the Chief’ event sparks questions about crime in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department invited the community to “Chat With the Chief” Thursday night.
The department said the goal of the event is to have a conversation with Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, hoping to enhance community policing.
Topics of discussion were crime, how people can become police officers and what people in the community can do to lend a helping hand.
“Anything that you can do just to make sure that there’s an open platform so if I can answer a question or get some insight,” said Persley.
Albany Police plans to have more chats with the chief and public policing like this in the future.
