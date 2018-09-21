Cancer Ties celebrates Donna Armstrong with fall event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cancer Ties honored Donna Armstrong Thursday evening at an event where dozens of people came out to show support and raise funds for her.
Armstrong was diagnosed with breast cancer and finished chemotherapy just three weeks ago.
She said it’s an honor to be named the recipient for Cancer Ties this year and couldn’t have made it this far along without the support of the community of Albany.
“Cause they have said this whole time that this community is behind me and they are walking with me and I’m not alone and it’s just awesome that we can come together,” said Armstrong.
Proceeds raised will go directly to Armstrong and help with whatever she needs with her fight against cancer.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.