APD improves community relations with Community Trust Walk

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department hit the streets Thursday night to get to know the community a little bit better with its first Community Trust Walk.
Officers headed to the Maple Park Community in East Albany talking with residents about concerns that they had.
Officers explained they are trying to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
Residents said they are glad to see the police coming to build relationships with them.
“There’s too much going on now. They need to get out and try to get in the community and help out,” said Trentavious Chester, an Albany resident.
APD said it plans to head into other communities in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.