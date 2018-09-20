Tift Co. High still on lockdown

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Tift County High School is currently on lockdown following an incident at the school, according to school officials.
According to the Tift County Public Schools' Facebook page, the school is on a code red lockdown.
The lockdown occurred following an incident between several students in a hallway during a class change, according to the Facebook post.
All students are safe and not in danger, the post stated.
The school system is investigating the issue, but officials stated on Facebook the incident appears to stem from “issues that began in the community (outside of school hours and off campus) and spilled over into our school.”
WALB’s Madison McClung is at Tift County High School getting more information.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.