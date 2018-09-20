Thomasville officers spend the day at the range

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Bullets were flying Thursday, but no one was in danger.
It all happened at the Thomasville Police Department’s shooting range.
Officers said it’s crucial that officers know how to operate their weapons in any scenario.
Sergeant Toby Knifer said the continual training ensures the officers can protect themselves and others when faced with immediate danger.
“The more often that the officers use their weapons in training, the more comfortable they are with the weapon system, the more accurate they are and proficient they’ll be in the long run," explained Knifer.
On Thursday, officers spent many hours learning the ins and outs of the gun functions, then went to the range for hands on experience.
During that time, Knifer said the firearm instructors try to detect any weaknesses that the officers may have so they don’t run into those problems while they’re on the job.
