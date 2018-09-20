Terrell Co. Chamber of Commerce to host clay shoot fundraiser

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - The Terrell County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host a new clay shoot fundraiser.
Chamber of Commerce Director Savannah Hughes said the chamber is looking for another successful way to raise money.
The money raised will help the chamber create civic programs and help their partnership with other groups that highlight South Georgia.
Hughes hopes this fundraiser will be a huge success and will benefit the city and chamber.
“We’re doing a clay shoot as a way to highlight our area and our plantations," explained Hughes. "Because that is one of our main tourist attractions. A lot of people around the area are interested in that type of sport.”
Chamber members will be meeting today to discuss a date.
They’re leaning toward a date near the end of the year or January.
