Summer heat lingers into Fall

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Very little fanfare with above normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions for several days. With high pressure in control highs top low-mid 90s with lows low 70s. That’s about 5-8 degrees above the average for late September. Record highs are in the low 100s, so new records aren’t expected.
In terms of rain chances virtually nil with the exception of a stray shower or two. Isolated showers creep back Sunday with rain likely early week as a low pushes north from the Gulf and combines with a weak front for scattered showers and thunderstorms early week.
Fall arrives Saturday @ 9:54pm on a unseasonably warm and mostly dry note.
