Ricardo Lockette makes big announcement

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An NFL wide receiver made a special visit to Dougherty County middle schools on Wednesday.
Ricardo Lockette announced that the Ricardo Lockette Foundation will be partnering with Junior Achievement to teach Albany students the importance of knowing about financial literacy.
Lockette wants students in Dougherty County to start practicing and learning how to save money now to help them be more successful adults in the future.
“It means a lot to me, because it helps me understand that you can do anything that you want, cause he shows that. It just lets you know that where you are from, you can still be able to communicate with the people in your community, no matter how big of a star you become," said Tobias Brown, an eighth grader at Robert A. Cross Middle School.
Lockette plans to make another visit to schools in the next couple of months.
