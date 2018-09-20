CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Some Camilla residents said they have seen their utility bills skyrocket over the last several months.
One woman said she wants the city to find a solution as soon as possible.
Camilla resident Jennifer Hicks said that she wants answers because within the last several months, she’s had to take on a second full-time job, just to pay for her bill.
“I’ve had to get a second full-time job to pay utility bills. Because by the time I pay my utility bill, my check gone,” said Hicks.
Hicks said her bill has been over $1,000 for the last two months, forcing her to work almost every hour of the day just to pay her utility bill.
“It makes me feel bad because I don’t even have enough time to spend with my kids. I don’t even have enough time to go no where or do nothing. I’m working, working, working, working. I leave one job and go straight to the next job,” said Hicks.
Hicks said she’s lived in her home for years. She’s had her house remodeled and proper insulation installed, but started seeing the high bills when the city recently installed new meters.
“The bills been sent out late since the new meter. They be telling us that they going to give us some extra time to pay the bill. Something with the new system,” said Hicks.
WALB spoke with City Manager Steve Sykes who said delays in billing may cause residents to see 45 days of electric usage on their bills instead of 30.
One resident said her rent in the housing authority is only $85 and her utility bill is more than her rent at over $500.
“What I been seeing is ridiculous because light bills are too high when you don’t burn that much. So people don’t even be at home,” said Gloria Russell, another Camilla resident.
The residents said they want answers from the city immediately.
“They need to see what they can do about this high light bill. Break it down or do something,” said Russell.
“I want them to see what’s going on with it and I want them to do right by us because we can not afford to keep paying these bills,” said Hicks.
Sykes said higher bills can be caused by misread meters or billing errors due to a new city project. He said those errors can be corrected and the credit can be issued back to the customers, if the city is notified.
