PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/19/19): Thrower helps Rams snap skid

Sylvester, GA (WALB) - Worth County took down Rutland at home Friday night 22-16.
Senior linebacker and fullback Tevin Thrower stood out, earning the Albany-area player of the week.
Thrower scored the game-winning touchdown and rushed for 130 yards.
He also added 10 tackles and a pair of sacks.
Thrower admitted the pressure was on because it was Alumni night in Sylvester.
“Everybody that graduated throughout the years were there. We weren’t playing just for ourselves we were playing for them too," said Thrower.
"That win was great. It allows us to get ready for our region play, we’re getting ready for region, it feels good. Our coaches put together a great game plan. When I went out there and executed my job, everything went smoothly, I did everything that I was allowed to be.”
Worth County is off this weekend, they travel to play Fitzgerald on the 28th.
