APD’s One Stop Shop happens this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police Department had great success with their first “One Stop Shop,” so they are hosting another one!
This weekend, officers will be partnering with other members from health care, the education sector, and civic organizations, to provide resources for the community.
Everything from G.E.D training, health screenings, HIV Testing, drug prevention, child care resources and more will be available.
“We want to meet the social needs, so that’s why we’re having the one stop shop where it’s all in one big building, so they don’t have to go all over the place, and sometimes people don’t know that it’s there," said Marita Williams with Albany Police Department.
The one stop shop will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at 1112 Inverness Lane in Albany. For information call 229-431-2100.
