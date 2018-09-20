APD’s One Stop Shop happens this weekend

By Whitney Shelton | September 20, 2018 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 3:02 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police Department had great success with their first “One Stop Shop,” so they are hosting another one!

This weekend, officers will be partnering with other members from health care, the education sector, and civic organizations, to provide resources for the community.

One stop shop to be held this weekend. (Source: WALB)
One stop shop to be held this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Everything from G.E.D training, health screenings, HIV Testing, drug prevention, child care resources and more will be available.

“We want to meet the social needs, so that’s why we’re having the one stop shop where it’s all in one big building, so they don’t have to go all over the place, and sometimes people don’t know that it’s there," said Marita Williams with Albany Police Department.

The one stop shop will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at 1112 Inverness Lane in Albany. For information call 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.