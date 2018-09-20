Nissan recalling more than 215,000 cars and SUV’s because of fire risk

(RNN) - Nissan is recalling more than 215,000 vehicles because of a fire risk.
According to CNBC, the anti-lock break pump could leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short. Nissan is advising people to park their cars or SUV’s outdoors in some cases.
The vehicles subject to recall include some Murano’s from 2015 to 2017, Maxima’s from 2016 and 2017, Nissan Pathfinders from 2017 to 2018, and the 2017 Infinity QX60.
Click here on the Nissan.com website to type in your VIN number to check if your vehicle is subject to the recall.
Starting Oct. 15, dealers will inspect he pumps and replace them if necessary.
