Most Wanted: Akeem Hines

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police Department detectives are looking for an accused gang member they say could be armed and dangerous.
Akeem Hines, 28, is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that happened last month in the 600 block of Sands Drive.
He also has pre-existing warrants out for his arrest on gun charges, probation violation, and terroristic threats and acts.
Hines is 6′1″ and weighs 225 pounds.
If you know where he is, you’re asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
