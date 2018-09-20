Manhunt underway after jogger stabbed to death in ‘random’ attack, police say

WASHINGTON (RNN) - A manhunt is underway after a woman was stabbed to death while jogging Tuesday night.
The incident occurred around 7:56 p.m. in the Logan Circle area, just a few miles from the White House.
Katrina Martinez, 35, stumbled into a Chinese restaurant with multiple stab wounds to her neck, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department.
"They tried to provide medical assistance to her. Unfortunately, she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham on Wednesday. “It is more likely a random act than anything else, but we’re going to look at all possibilities.”
Surveillance video captured Martinez jogging through the neighborhood before she was attacked.
Camera footage also captured the image of the man believed to be Martinez’s attacker.
The man appeared to be wearing a long-sleeve mustard-colored shirt and dark-colored sweatpants, according to WJLA.
Martinez was a Georgetown University graduate and worked at software and media company FiscalNote.
She had recently been engaged.
"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” her family said in a statement. “Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiance, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week.”
Members of the District Running Collective dedicated a training session to Martinez on Wednesday.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible.
