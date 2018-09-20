Lowndes High exceeds state graduation rate average

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Graduation rates have reached their highest levels recorded since 2012 and Lowndes High School has a graduation rate well above the state level.
Lowndes High School has a 92 percent graduation rate, more than 10 percent above the state’s rate.
For the second year, the Vikings have seen both a rate increase and a rate more than 90 percent.
The Lowndes County School System announced the news shortly after a number of students received perfect scores on nationwide standardized tests.
“The teachers throughout our (school) system who work collaboratively to provide the best education for our students. We also have an outstanding community who supports the work we do," said Assistant Principal Krista Pearson.
Pearson said Lowndes High has focus teams that specialize on subjects like student attendance and recognition so that students are getting their needs met to walk across the stage on graduation day.
