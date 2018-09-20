Leesburg downtown revitalization continues

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - If you’ve gone through Leesburg lately, you’ve likely seen crews hard at work on several store fronts along Walnut Avenue South.
This is all part of the city's efforts to bring new life to downtown Leesburg.
The Warehouse located in Dawson will be opening up a second location in downtown Leesburg.
“We had always talked about this building, but always looked at it and could never get in touch with the owners," said The Warehouse Owner Pam Rogers.
Rogers said just before summer, things fell in place. She was able to get in touch with the owners and they were willing to renovate the store.
“They were willing to revitalize the building so that we could be right in downtown Leesburg, and that was very important to me because I love the small town feel. We’ve been blessed here in Dawson and wanted to expand," said Rogers.
Rogers said opening up a second location in Leesburg to sell their products will help her business even more.
“The growth of Leesburg and the people there and the demographics and all is gonna truly be a blessing to us too, I feel," said Rogers.
Rodgers hopes to have the store open by the end of October with a grand opening on November 15.
