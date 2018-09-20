Lee County gets set to welcome 100 acre recreational center to Leesburg

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee County plans to build a new recreation center for the community in the near future.
County leaders recently got 100 acres of land off of Highway 32.
Officials said that the first phase of the estimated $7 million project should begin within the year.
By it’s completion, the area will have several amenities including baseball fields, a football field and a gymnasium.
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said the city looks forward to the new addition.
“It’ll be a pretty good playground is what we are looking at presently," said Alexander. "Depending on what the needs of the community are when we are building things.”
Alexander said they hope to have the road put in and finished within a year and then begin the next phase of the project.
