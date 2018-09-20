Leaders concerned about recycling in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - It costs more than $110,000 to have a fully functioning recycling center in Thomasville.
Since the Thomas County prison ended its program to send inmates to help sort recyclables, Nate Tyler, the director of Sanitation and Landfill Operations with Solid Waste said there’s a pressing need to find a facility to help with that process and dropping off materials to a vendor.
Tyler said this will allow Thomasville to keep its recycling center without having to restrict what is accepted.
“Our public wants recycling, but by ourselves we don’t generate enough materials to overcome the costs of setting up our own MRF’s (Material Recovery Facility)," explained Tyler.
Tyler said he wants to include surrounding communities in this effort to identify an MRF where all the recycled materials can be dropped off. He said this is only possible if the communities came together to fund this service.
If they do, this initiative could allow places that don't offer recycling to begin offering that service to their community.
After Thursday’s Solid Waste meeting, Tyler hopes everyone is in agreement that they need to create a hub to help with the sorting of materials.
