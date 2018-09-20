Kam Davis comes home a gold medalist

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Kameron Davis has been a well known name around South Georgia after his time with the USA baseball team and their time spent in Mexico.
Davis and team USA were the first U-12 baseball team to win gold at the Pan American Championships.
While they were there, team USA broke the record for 38 home runs and Davis led the team with 12 stolen bases.
Davis said he’s thankful for the opportunity and the love and support he received from his friends, family and community.
Kameron said now he is ready for the next chapter of his life.
“I hope that team USA comes back again real soon," said Davis. "So, I can try out for the 13′s team now and get a chance to go and get gold again and represent the country well again.”
Davis is now shifted his focus to football.
Albany Middle will play at Hugh Mills on Saturday at 10 A.M.
