Industrial Park lumber to benefit Terrell County

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - The Terrell County Development Authority will cut down 76 acres of pine trees from the Industrial Park.
The authority will sell the lumber to the highest bidder and the money will go back towards the Industrial Park.
Executive Director Savannah Hughes said this is a great way to attract developers, if they have the land cleared out and ready to market.
“We’re really trying to make some strides for economic development in our area," said Hughes. "With Tyson closing and things like that, we need to stay on top of our game. The first thing you have to have is a product.”
Hughes said they haven’t selected a date as to when this project will begin but they look to start soon.
