People notice increase in drug arrests in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Since Sept. 1 there has been 25 drug related arrests in Thomasville.
So far this month, there’s been more drug related arrests than last month. And people who live in those communities, like Deloise Minniefield said they’ve noticed a change.
“It’s awful," said Minniefield.
Minniefield said she never likes to hear that this type of behavior is happening around her neighborhood. But she said that at least on her side of the street, it’s usually pretty quiet.
“It’s very normal on this street here,” said Minniefield.
Major Shane Harris with the Thomasville Police Department said the increase in drug arrests are due to the heightened police presence.
“There’s a crime mapping software. That software tells officers where there’s potential hot spots, crime areas. Officers then, will go into those areas and increase their proactive activities in their efforts to reduce crime,” explained Harris.
Though there’s been more drug arrests this month than in August, Harris said that it’s a good thing because they’re getting the drugs off the streets.
Minniefield said she sees officers in her neighborhood all the time, trying to keep that area safe.
“You know, they’ve been keeping it down. And some of the neighbors feel pretty safe," said Minniefield.
Harris reiterated that the presence of drugs in Thomasville hasn’t necessarily increased, but their presence in those high crime areas has, which is why there’s been more drug related arrests lately.
