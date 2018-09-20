Hahira Honeybee Festival has folks buzzing

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) - The Hahira Honeybee Festival is just around the honeycomb.
According to planners, Hahira will soon be filled with people wanting to participate in this year’s events.
The festival brought out over 30,000 people last year and organizers are hoping to top that this year.
It is a week of events put on to bring the community together and have some fun.
The Honeybee Festival is a big source of income for the community that just gets recycled for the city’s benefit.
“All the money is given away, so it goes back into the community in a generous way. The overall outcome of the Honeybee Festival is to boost all the charities in the community,” said Honeybee Committee Member Tim Combs.
This year, the 37th annual festival will have over 200 vendors participating.
The festival will be from October 1 to October 6 in the Hahira Square near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Street.
This year’s theme is a salute to Moody Air Force Base and will feature WALB’s own Karla Heath-Sands as a performer.
You can get more information on this year’s festival here.
