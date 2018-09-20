Hahira continues with city upgrades

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) - Hahira city officials are continuing to plan updates for the downtown area, just after completing the Depot of Hahira Square.
The city is moving along in its plans to make the square a hub for all important events hosted by the city and residents.
The city is looking to present its plans to the Hahira City Council by December and begin construction in early 2019.
“We want to make sure we are using that facility for weddings, reunions, meetings. We want to make sure we use that area outside so we can do car shows, we can do splash pad areas, do water slides, any kind of event, whether its arts and crafts, you name it. We want to make sure we’re doing that for our community,” said Hahira Main Street Director Emily Davenport.
The Hahira Depot was finished at the end of last year and is just one of many upgrades to come.
The city has hired a consultant who is preparing a scope of work based on SPLOST allowances.
The next phase is expected to include a walkway, fountain, veteran memorial and a splash pad.
The final phase includes expanding the square to include a new city hall building.
