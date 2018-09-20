GBI aims to revive 2001 Pearson missing persons case

PEARSON, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked to revive the case of a woman that went missing 17 years ago in Atkinson County.
The GBI posted her missing person's flyer on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday.
Altomease Sallet was last seen on June 28, 2001, when she left her job at Cady Bag Company in Pearson.
Investigators said they believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.
If you know anything about what happened to Sallet, call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.