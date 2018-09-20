Cuthbert officials warn residents about check, money order scams

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - Police in Cuthbert say they’ve seen more and more check and money order scams in the city recently and now they want to keep you from falling victim.
Police said scammers will send you a check or money order and tell you to cash it.
They say you can keep so much of it and send the rest back on a gift card or Green Dot card.
When you cash it, it looks like the money is in your account and you may buy the gift card.
However, a week or so later, the check or money order bounces, leaving you on the hook for the funds.
Police said that this happens to tens of thousands of people every year.
The Cuthbert Police Department posted an alert on its Facebook page.
Police want you to be mindful and aware and they want to be sure you don’t fall for this scam.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.