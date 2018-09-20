Bees no longer a problem at Lee Co. Animal Shelter

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Animal Shelter is no longer dealing with swarms of bees, like it was in late August.
According to Lee County Animal Shelter Manager Jackie Grigg, swarms of bees made their way over to the shelter after a farmer placed bee hives in a nearby field.
Grigg said she’s happy the bees are where they belong.
“Now people are not afraid to go outside, I’m not afraid to let the animals outside to get fresh air,” said Grigg.
Grigg said she believes the bees were coming over to get water from the outdoor water bowls.
She now thinks the bees now have water closer to their hives.
