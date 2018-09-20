Arlington forges ahead after major sewage spill

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - Officials in the City of Arlington are addressing concerns over a sewage spill on Azalea Street that happened back in July.
They said over 10,000 gallons spilled in the area during that time, some of it even leaking into a nearby creek.
WALB first found out about the spill on Wednesday, over 10 weeks after it happened.
After speaking with several representatives with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division about notification protocols and procedures, it’s unclear if the public was notified in the allotted time frame of seven days.
City leaders in Arlington are still taking steps toward correcting the major raw sewage spill that happened back in July.
That spill affected residents that resided on Azalea Street and also Perry Creek that flows through town.
“We have to monitor the stream see what type of an affect it had on the stream, gotta do an upstream sample and dietary sample, we gotta do that for a year,” explained Elemar Johnson with Arlington Public Works.
But questions arose as to why the information may just now be surfacing.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that within seven days of a spill incident, the public must be notified through the county’s major vessel, like a newspaper or television station.
The city feels they notified the public in a timely manner, but we have yet to get that confirmed through the EPD.
“I feel like we handled it pretty good, we had some help from EPD, they did come and tell us stuff we needed to do that maybe we wouldn’t have done,” said Johnson.
Officials said they believe it was caused by a build up of grease in the pipes and a sewer line collapse.
Once the city made repairs and restored services, the main sewage pump station also overflowed.
WALB is working to find out if community members were notified in a timely manner because the sewage consisted of feces and grease, among other things, which can be hazardous.
