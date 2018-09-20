APD to host Community Trust Walk

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is aiming to create positive change by going out and building relationships with the citizens they protect and serve.
Wednesday at 5 p.m. Albany Police Kick off their Community Trust Walk initiative.
APD officers will head into the Maple Park Community of East Albany..
Officers said they are going straight to the community to discuss what they need, give them information about starting a community watch, and just show them that they are there to serve them.
“It’s bridging the gap, and we want them to know that care and there’s all these different resources that we have all these different events that they can come out and be a part of," said Marita Williams with Albany Police Department.
Williams said this is just the kick off and APD plans to head into other communities in the coming weeks.
