Albany town hall to be held to educate residents on utility bills

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For those living in Albany and Dougherty County who are concerned about their high utility bills, a town hall meeting will be held this Saturday to address those concerns.
Commissioner Jon Howard said some residents in East and South Albany have complained about their bills being higher than the rest of the city.
The town hall meeting will address why utility bills are higher in the summer and winter months.
The assistant city manager for utility management will provide possible solutions like recommendations and on-site survey opportunities.
“Well they should come out and just flesh out some questions and concerns. Because like I said, I represent an area in East Albany that is extremely poverty-stricken and they need to come out and he will tell them that Water Gas and Light does not discriminate,” said Howard.
The town hall will be held Saturday at the Club Thornton at 210 Thornton Drive in Albany.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m.
