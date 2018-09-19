Winnersville classic tickets selling fast

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Friday is the big day for the Winnersville classic.
Valdosta High School will host Lowndes High School on Friday, September 21, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
As of Tuesday morning, Lowndes High School has officially sold out of its tickets, but you haven’t completely missed your chance.
Valdosta High School still has tickets that they will begin selling to the general public on Wednesday at the stadium from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Until tickets sell out, the sale will continue Thursday at the same time and again on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
Officials want to remind everyone that there is a limited amount of tickets because of a limited amount of space.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.