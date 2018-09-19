Where will the funds from the Heart of South Georgia benefit concert go?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Heart of South Georgia Disaster Relief Concert coming up October 3 is bound to be a big money maker.
The organization that will distribute that money said the performers will help decide who will be the beneficiaries.
The Heart of South Georgia Fund was created by Luke Bryan and his team, and will work with the Community Foundation of South Georgia to make the best use of the money raised.
Cole Swindell and Phillip Phillips will also be performing at the fundraiser.
Foundation executives said the artists will help designate the needs they see in the community.
“To any lingering issues from the storms that we all went through back in January 2017. But also addressing other needs in the community. Whether it has to do with education, or music, or arts. Also any other support of human services,” said David Carlton, Community Foundation of South Georgia Executive Director.
The benefit concert will be October 3 at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. After the concert, the artists will work with The Community Foundation of South Georgia to decide the recipients of the fund.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.