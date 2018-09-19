Victim identified in Ocilla death investigation

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in the bedroom of a house on South Irwin Avenue in Ocilla Tuesday afternoon.
According to the GBI, Tina Marie Gibbons was found just before 4 p.m.
The GBI said there were no obvious signs of a cause of death.
Tuesday night, investigators with the GBI interviewed the seven to nine people who live at the residence.
An autopsy has not been performed at this time but one should be scheduled for tomorrow.
