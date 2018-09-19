Valdosta police investigate vandalism

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism against a person planning to open a restaurant.
Janene Lewis came out of the building to find a word painted in orange on her black BMW.
“You know what, I really don’t believe it. Because I believe it because it happened, but it’s like the only thing I see is right. I don’t look at colors because at the end of the day I cut myself, you cut yourself, we’re bleeding red,” said Lewis.
Lewis said she can’t understand why anyone would want to do something like this.
"Why take it out on my car? Why send me those messages trying to scare me? Because you think I’m here by myself? You think I have no family here in Valdosta?” Lewis questioned.
Someone painted on her car several obscenities that WALB will not repeat, but they included racial slurs, vulgar names and the words “get out.”
“If you can go to that depth, not only before this right here, I’ve been getting text messages. Racist text messages on my phone and I have called the police,” said Lewis.
Last Tuesday, Lewis said that at about 11 p.m., she came outside after a long day of working in her business.
“We always work late hours, just trying to get everything cleaned up and fixed,” explained Lewis.
Her car was parked outside of the building near the intersection of Cowart Avenue and North Ashley Street.
“We have everything closed off and shut and I had the music on and we were back in kitchen area,” Lewis said.
She was about to get in her car without noticing it until one of her employees pointed it out.
Lewis said that because they were inside, working hard with music playing, they did not see or hear anything.
“The 'B' word, get out, the 'N’ word,” said Lewis.
She immediately called the police.
Police are still investigating the incident.
