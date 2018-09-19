Tift County: City owes $22 million in damages

TIFTON, GA - Tift County has filed several claims against the City of Tifton in the last seven days saying that the city owes over $22 million in damages to the county.
According to over 300 pages of court documents found in the Tift County Court House, the county made claims that the city has breached contracts from joint funds in regards to water, sewer and solid waste.
Now the county is seeking litigation and attorney fees in addition to the many claims made in those documents.
“I did not realize there was a problem about some damages between the city and county,” said Kelly Moore, a Tift County resident.
Moore said she wasn’t aware of the claims being filed.
“It seems to me like it would be in everyone’s best interest if the county and city worked together rather than pull apart from one another and kind of enter into a lawsuit situation,” Moore said.
On Sept. 12, a civil action was filed against the city of Tifton with claims of breaching a contract and fiduciary duties, bad faith and damages.
Some claims allege improper spending by the city from joint funds and accusations of charging residents outside city limits different rates for water and sewer.
The claims say millions of dollars were transferred through the public works ESG rebate checks, that should have been put back into the joint fund.
A counterclaim inside the documents included the city’s request to split the joint water system.
“Tifton isn’t big enough to have two of everything. I don’t think it’s productive to go in that direction,” explained Moore.
Other Tift area residents said this is not new coming from the city and county.
“It’s a rival. They want to blame the other side and never take responsibility for what they’ve done,” said one Tifton resident.
WALB reached out to managers and officials from both the city and the county on these documents and to hear what exactly happens next, but we haven’t received a response at this time.
