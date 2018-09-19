Thomasville officials in midst of city manager search

THOMASVILL, GA (WALB) - Thomasville City Council members are making some progress in determining who will be the new city manger.
The council reviewed six applicants, and narrowed down the search to five on Wednesday.
From what certain Thomasville city council members have told WALB from the beginning, they’re highly confident in each applicants' ability to lead this city.
Councilman Terry Scott said the interviewing process for such a critical position is “going good.”
After Wednesday’s, council members have to narrow down the five remaining candidates to just three.
Scott said that’ll be a tough decision because “all would do a fine job representing Thomasville.”
Once the council narrows down to three applicants, the community will have the chance to meet the applicants, also giving council members a unique perspective as to how they interact with the residents.
Council members hope to have a new city manager named in November.
Since December, council members have been searching for a city manager for the first time in 30 years after Steve Sykes resigned from the position.
WALB reached out to Councilman David Hufstetler and Mayor Greg Hobbs, but neither have responded for comment.
