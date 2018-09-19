Thomas Co. sees sudden surge in car wrecks

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Thomas County officials have witnessed multiple car accidents, some even resulting in fatalities, recently, alarming law enforcement.
Recently, two people have died from car crashes.
Captain Steve Jones, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office public information officers, stressed the importance of keeping eyes on the road at all times.
James Miller, Assistant Post Commander for Georgia State Patrol, said so far this year of all the reported car wrecks, 20 resulted in fatalities, which is just 14 less than all of 2017.
Miller said GSP does their best to keep roadways safe.
Jones said, ultimately road safety comes down to the drivers — even while off-duty, Jones said many were driving recklessly.
“I watched the light cycle, and I watched the vehicles when it’s yellow going through, when it turns red going through. They’re just in too big of hurry to sit for three minutes, if that long, at an intersection. Instead, they risk hurting themselves, hurting others, and tearing up their cars. It’s not worth it, it’s senseless," said Jones.
Miller said to try and scan down the road while driving, to be better prepared to adjust to the environment.
Miller also said try leaving early so you aren’t in a rush while driving.
