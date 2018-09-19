Testimony expected to begin for Molotov cocktail murder

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Testimony is expected to begin Wednesday morning for an Albany man charged with murder.
Samuel Bryant is accused of using a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at an East Albany Duplex in 2014.
Prosecutors say Bryant was trying to attack a girlfriend and the man she was with, but instead killed another person.
Bryant was indicted on murder, aggravated assault, and arson charges in June 2016.
He remained on WALB’s Most Wanted for more than a year.
Bryant’s relative was also indicted in 2016 for hiding him from law enforcement for nearly two years.
Cordell Brown’s body was found in the burned apartment in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue in November 2014.
Brown's autopsy revealed he died of smoke and soot inhalation.
