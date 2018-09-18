Taxes paid off on Aretha Franklin’s childhood home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - All taxes owed on Aretha Franklin’s childhood home have been paid off.
As of Monday, all outstanding taxes the owner of the Lucy Avenue home owed to the city and county were paid, with the help of donations. The total added up to more than $14,000 in back taxes.
Less than three weeks ago, dozens of people gathered at Franklin's childhood home to remember her life.
Now with taxes no longer an issue, the focus is on preserving the historic home.
"I would like to make this like Elvis Street, Elvis Presley. Aretha Street. Her museum and whatever else we can do around here," Vera House said.
House, the owner of the home, said she's been working for years to bring the house back to prominence.
The hope is to one day turn it into a museum.
Once the preservation plans for Aretha's birth home are presented to her family, they will be presented to the Shelby County environmental court judge.
