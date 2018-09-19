Summer heat holds with very little rain

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather hot and steamy with isolated showers and thunderstorms moving across SWGA Tuesday evening. However that’s not much relief from the low-mid 90s with feels like readings 99-105. Still more summer heat and humidity for the week with only a slim chance for cooling rain. It’s definitely feeling more like mid July. Rain chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday.
Fall begins Sunday September 23 with near seasonal lows upper 60s low 70s while highs hold upper 80s near 90. With more clouds and rain likely expect a break from the heat early week.
