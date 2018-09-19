Ricardo Lockette’s new ‘Super Bowl’ doesn’t involve football

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The packed out room at Dougherty County Rotary Club mirrored the sold out NFL stadiums Ricardo Lockette has performed in.
As he spoke Tuesday afternoon about his post-football, the now retired football player doesn’t have many regrets.
“I miss my guys but I don’t really miss playing," said Lockette. "It was just something that was easy to me, and it was something that I wanted to do to put my family in a better situation.”
Now that the family is good, he’s reaching out to his extended family.
Lockette announced his plans to partner with the Junior Achievement Discovery Center to teach the youth of Albany skills like financial literacy.
“I feel like “JA” and the Ricardo Lockette foundation has so much more to give that I feel like this is my new super bowl, and we’re creating a new Super bowl team today with the city leaders and the government officials.”
The full details of his donation and planned partnership will be announced Wednesday afternoon.
It will involve five middle schools in Dougherty County.
“This is our chance to get a ring. I’m excited about being a lead fo that. Hopefully I’m a captain on some team for that and we’re going to get it done. I won’t sleep until its done.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.