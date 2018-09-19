President Jimmy Carter and Stacey Abrams meet in Plains

PLAINS, GA (WALB) - President Jimmy Carter and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams met at the new Mercer Medicine Plains Facility to discuss healthcare issues in Georgia on Tuesday.
Abrams said her new healthcare initiative will push Medicaid Expansion in the state.
Healthcare, the issue on many people’s minds with talks of possible Medicaid Expansion in Georgia.
“For the 33 states that expanded Medicaid, they have seen an uninsured rate of 6.5 percent,” said Abrams.
But Abrams said Georgia isn’t one of those.
“The minority of states that have refused to expand Medicaid, they’re uninsured rate averages 12 percent. Georgia is doing even worse. We’re at 13.4 percent,” said Abrams.
Abrams said this is a problem that especially affects rural Georgia.
“They will lack access to health insurance. And that means they’re only way of getting care will be going to emergency rooms and raising costs for everyone,” Abrams said.
That’s why Carter and Abrams joined together Tuesday, to tour the new Mercer Medicine Plains Facility and talk about healthcare in the state.
“It grieves me very much being from a rural county to know that half the counties in Georgia, just about half, don’t have any doctor available to deliver a baby or to take care of a mother,” said Carter.
Carter said he believes Georgia is only losing money by not expanding Medicaid.
“Georgia could gain as much as $8 million a day and also implement what Stacey wants to do,” said Carter.
Abrams said this issue not only affects those who can’t afford health care, but also the growing senior population in the state. She said she believes Medicaid expansion would increase healthcare options for Georgians.
