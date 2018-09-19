Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital launches new quality initiatives

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is restructuring the hospital in an effort to lessen death rates.
The hospital has been working on ways to improve quality, with patient safety being the priority.
Teams have been created with hospital staff, doctors and nurses to address different illness and diseases.
A team addressing causes of sepsis has already been launched.
Chief Quality Officer Jack Owen said the goal of the new initiatives is to make sure a patient’s chances of harm are little to none.
“This restructuring is going to take time but it’s happening as we speak. I’m looking forward to seeing the needle move, so when somebody comes to our front door with heart disease, we can say this is the best place for that patient,” said Owen.
Owen said they will continue to measure data and looking at other hospitals to see how they can grow the quality initiative.
