Parents, sheriff caution drivers on speed in Worth County

WORTH CO., GA - A parent in Worth County said he is concerned for the safety of children getting on and off the school bus on Highway 82 east because of distracted drivers.
“Average speed out here is probably 80,” said a man who wanted to remain anonymous.
He said he fears for his children’s lives as they exit the school bus.
“I don’t think they see the school bus, I don’t think they see other traffic coming to a stop,” explained the man.
So he sent a video to his local officials and he said some of them responded.
“For two weeks, people paid attention out here. They put their phones down and drove with sense. Two weeks later from that day, they are back at it,” he said.
Worth County Sheriff Donald Whitaker was one of the officials who responded to him.
“We’ve received complaints occasionally from different parts of the county, most recently out on East 82,” said Whitaker.
But with a lack of deputies employed and over 700 miles to cover, the sheriff said he needs drivers to do their part as well.
“That’s the reason there’s laws now for inattentive driving and driving while talking on the telephone, because its distracting,” Whitaker explained.
But to this man, he said something more needs to be done.
“Hands free does not go into affect out here,” he said.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.