Officials urge mindfulness when sending donations to Florence victims

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - In South Georgia, one county has a message for those hoping to help victims impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Lowndes County officials want to remind everyone to be mindful about what they are sending to the area.
Often, the needs are not always clear following a natural disaster.
They want to give their officials time to help as many as possible and get back on their feet.
Sending items that are unneeded may just slow down the process of recovery.
“There’s no way to sort and clean and redistribute those items, so what happens is that becomes a part of that community’s debris removal process. We’ve seen in the past where those goods just get dumped in parking lots and then whatever funds were available to remove storm debris for a community, they also have to use those funds to remove donated goods,” said Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes.
Officials want to remind everyone to only send items that have been specifically requested by officials or residents of the area.
The Lowndes County Emergency Maintenance department is in contact with state officials who will share what is needed when they receive the word.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.