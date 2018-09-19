Juvenile arrested for burglary at Crisp Co. storage facility

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - Investigators charged a Crisp County teen in connection to a burglary at a storage facility this week.
The juvenile, 15, is charged with four counts of burglary.
The burglary was discovered at a mini-storage facility on 24th Avenue East Monday morning.
Investigators said surveillance footage helped identify the teen.
Investigators said the footage showed the teen crawling under the locked gate and running toward the storage units.
The Department of Juvenile Justice is taking over the case.
