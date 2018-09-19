Government Center to receive $2 million repairs

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Albany’s Government Center will soon see $2 million worth of renovations.
The building has had only one renovation done since it opened in 1993.
Now, city and county leaders said the windows leak when it rains, flooding several offices.
Officials said funding from SPLOST VII can take care of the $2 million dollar project.
There were some questions about whether the necessary upkeep of the building was taken care of.
But, county officials said they can take care of that now.
“The building has leaked for a very very long time. And this is going to enable us to be able to come in here and do our normal maintenance work and not continuously be chasing leaks and having to work with people who have water on their desks and having to move from offices as the buildings are leaking,” said Heidi Minnick, the facilities management director.
Minnick said they are creating a maintenance schedule now. That way, they can plan out exactly when buildings in the county will need necessary renovations.
