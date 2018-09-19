GBI investigating Georgia Southern student’s death

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a student that took place on Georgia Southern property in Statesboro.
Officials say 20-year-old Malik Jones was found dead Tuesday around 8 p.m. in his apartment located in Freedom’s Landing Apartment Complex. A GBI medical examiner performed an autopsy on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death. The results are pending.
GBI is conducting the investigation in collaboration with the Georgia Southern Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Statesboro office at 912.871.1121.
