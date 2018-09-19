Fresh Start Academy moving locations

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Fresh Start Academy in Albany is moving locations.
It is moving because of its growth and the amount of students it has enrolled.
Students used to have to be referred from the Dougherty County School System, but now they can enroll themselves in Fresh Start.
Fresh Start is for students who struggle in the normal high school setting.
Patricia Jackson, the director of Fresh Start Academy, said she’s so excited to be moving to a new location and so are the students.
“We are moving because we are expanding. We have outgrown this building and so we are moving. We will have a lunchroom and space so the students can receive more individual attention," explained Jackson.
Officials with the Dougherty County School System said that this will help them continue to help students who struggle in the classroom.
